WSCO Alerts: Vehicle pursuit ends in crash; entering auto complaints continue and assault and stalking arrests

Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 26 – Oct. 5 – 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, Sept. 26, 2022



ZONE 6

Arrest- 46-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Battery and Interference with a 911 Call following a dispute.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 41-year-old Monroe man was arrested for Aggravated Stalking following a dispute.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022



ZONE 6

Theft Report- Deputies took a theft report in the area of Claude Brewer Road in reference to complainant reporting two unknown individuals entered the residence and took multiple items, including a Glock 22 firearm sometime around 8:30 p.m. Firearm was placed on the national database as stolen.

Arrest- 40-year-old Covington man was arrested for Simple Battery, Burglary, and Obstruction of Officers following a burglary report.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- 21-year-old Conyers man was arrested for Driving on a Suspended License, Obstruction of Officer, Driving with Suspended Registration, and No Tag Light following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6

Arrest- 34-year-old Loganville woman was arrested for a warrant out of Rockdale County following a trespassing call.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022



ZONE 3

Arrest- 22-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested for Battery, False Imprisonment, Criminal Trespass, and Cruelty to Children.

Friday, Sept. 30, 2022



ZONE 3

Arrest- 42-year-old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County and Obstruction of Officers.



ZONE 5

Arrest- 31-year-old Dunwoody man was arrested for Criminal Trespass following a suspicious person call.



ZONE 6

Theft- Deputies took a report at a residence on Youth Monroe Road in reference to an unknown individual taking several items from the complainant’s yard sometime overnight.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022



ZONE 1

Theft- Deputies took a report at a residence on Amber Lane in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s unlocked vehicle and took a handgun sometime between September 22nd and October 1st. Firearm was placed on the national database as stolen.



ZONE 7

Arrest – 66-year-old Oxford man was arrested for Battery and two counts of Terroristic Threats and Acts following a dispute.

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022



ZONE 3

Arrest- 32-year-old Good Hope man was arrested for an outstanding Contempt of Court warrant out of Walton County following a report of a suspicious vehicle.



ZONE 5

Arrest- 46-year-old Buckhead man was arrested for Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Marijuana less than an Ounce, and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 40-year-old Monroe man was arrested for Driving on a Suspended License, Fleeing to Elude, Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Obstruction of an Officer following a brief vehicle pursuit ending in a single vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

ZONE 6

Arrest – 30-year-old Dacula woman was arrested in the area of Conyers Road and Sharon Church Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

ZONE 1

Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a business on Great Oaks Drive, Walton Family Medicine, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual gained forced entry into the vehicle by busting out the window and took several items sometime between 12:00pm and 1:00pm.



ZONE 4

Arrest- 38-year-old Athens woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 near Caruthers Landfill for Driving Under the Influence following a Suspicious Vehicle call.

Arrest- 44-year-old Commerce man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road for Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Possession of Methamphetamine, Taillight Violation, and Possession of THC Oil following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

ZONE 5

Arrest- 38-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Greenridge Lane for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a suspicious activity call