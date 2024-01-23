Yarman part of UNG Ethics Bowl team that earns nationals spot

UNG’s Ethics Bowl team has earned a spot at the Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl national competition for the second year in a row. Team members include Elizabeth Johnson, Elina Posey, Daniel Yarman, Jessica Kagansky, and Bryant Singleton. Contributed photograph

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/09/2024)– The University of North Georgia’s (UNG) Ethics Bowl team earned a spot in its national competition thanks to a second-place finish in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl in November. This marks UNG’s second nationals appearance in a row. The Association for Practical and Professional Ethics Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl national event is set for Feb. 24-25 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Thirty-six student teams from institutions of higher learning across the country will compete in matches using a set of prepared cases that are drawn from real-life examples in education, business, life, and politics. A team of case writers works on cases throughout the summer and fall, and students have approximately two months to prepare for the competition. More than 200 teams from more than 150 schools competed in regional competitions to earn a spot in the national competition, with four teams coming from each of the nine regions.

UNG’s team members include Elizabeth Johnson, Jessica Kagansky, Elina Posey, Bryant Singleton, and Daniel Yarman. Kagansky and Yarman were also on the 2022-23 team that competed at nationals in Portland, Oregon.

Dr. Rose Procter, director of UNG’s TRUIST Center for Ethical Leadership, and Dr. James Grindeland, lecturer of philosophy, serve as the team’s coaches.

“We see the Ethics Bowl as a signature leadership development experience for our students,” Procter said. “Having the ability to effectively lead a team under pressure and to make sound ethical decisions is vital to leadership effectiveness.”

Kagansky, a junior from Buford, Georgia, pursuing a degree in interdisciplinary studies, said the opportunity to move beyond simplistic answers was enjoyable.

“It forces us to dive deeper so we can form our own opinions. It reinforces the need for critical thinking,” Kagansky said. “I don’t have to have the same opinions as someone to respect them. We can still have a meaningful relationship even if we’re not ideologically aligned.”

Grindeland, likewise, appreciated that collegial atmosphere.

“It’s so good to see a civil debate about ethical and political issues,” he said. “It’s such a relief after being on social media.”

Yarman, a sophomore from Monroe, Georgia, pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in management, said the team members did a great job of working cohesively. The format of Ethics Bowl provides plenty of opportunities for growth, as well.

“You learn a lot about how to present your ideas in a clear way,” Yarman said.

