‘Yes’ on package sales and all incumbents in Social Circle City Council, BOE, return

SOCIAL CIRCLE (Nov. 7, 2023) The voters have spoken and given their approval for the City of Social Circle to allow for package sales in the city.

Unofficial results of the referendum for package sales in the City are 61.68 % Yes with 478 votes and 38.32 % No with 297 votes.

For City Council, incumbent Mayor David Keener was unopposed with 655 votes. District 2 incumbent Councilman Tyson Jackson also returns unopposed with 97 votes. District 4 incumbent Councilman Joseph S. Shelton held off a challenge from John Griffin Miller earning 57.02 % of the vote with 207 votes to Miller’s 42.98 % with 156 votes.

It was also incumbents all the way for the Board of Education with incumbent School board chairman Taylor Morris taking 59.04 % of the vote with 444 votes to challenger David L. Baird II who got 40.96 % with 308 votes. Likewise, District 1 BOE incumbent Amber McKibben returns with 84 votes (56 %) to challenger Beth Brewer’s 44 % with 66 votes and District 4 incumbent Maggie Bonnell earned 208 votes (59.60 %) to challenger John Gardner’ 141 votes (40.40%).

Unofficial results are:

For Mayor

David Keener (i) – 655 votes

For City Council District 1

Tyson Jackson (i) – 97 votes

For City Council District 4

John Griffin Miller – 156 votes (42.98 %)

Joseph S. Shelton (i) – 207 votes (57.02 %)

Special School Board Chairman

David L Baird II – 308 votes (49.96 %)

Taylor M Morris (i) – 444 votes (59.04 %)

City School Board District 1 – Social Circle

Beth Brewer – 66 votes (44.00 %)

Amber McKibben (i) – 84 votes (56.00 %)

City School Board District 4 – Social Circle

Maggie Bonnell (i) – 208 votes (59.60 %)

John Gardner – 141 votes (40.40 %)

Referendum on Package Sales in the City of Social Circle

Yes – 478 votes (61.68 %)

No – 297 votes (38.32 %)

