Young girl in Gwinnett County credited with saving family members in overnight house fire

Fire on 400 Block of Laurelton Circle in Gwinnett County March 22, 2023. Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services

(Lawrenceville, Ga., March 22, 2023) — Firefighters responded at 10:04 p.m. to an occupant’s report of a house fire on the 400 block of Laurelton Circle in Lawrenceville. The 911 caller advised the house was on fire and everyone was getting out of the home. The caller also stated their vehicle was on fire in the garage.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a working fire at a single-story residence on a slab. While investigating, firefighters noted heavy fire involvement in the garage, extending into the home. Crews deployed two hose lines to extinguish the flames. Firefighters conducted searches of the structure, revealed the home to be clear of occupants. Firefighters ensured all fire was extinguished in the structure and cleared of all smoke. Once the fire was controlled, heavy fire and smoke damage to the garage was found.

No persons needed medical assistance on the scene. The occupants stated they came home approximately two hours prior, put their three children to bed. Once in bed, one of the children noticed a popping sound from the garage and woke the parents. All occupants were able to evacuate prior to firefighters’ arrival. There were no working fire alarms present in the house, at the time of the fire. Two adults and three children were displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross assistance was not requested.

Fire investigators found the fire to have originated in the garage involving combustible material close to a heat source, which was a vehicle that was parked inside. The fire investigators determined the fire to be accidental in nature.

Firefighters encourage all citizens to practice home fire safety. Be sure to install working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each bedroom. Develop a home escape plan and practice fire drills regularly. For additional information on home fire safety, please contact the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com.

