Young Harris College announces Spring 2022 Honors Lists

YOUNG HARRIS, GA (07/14/2022)– Young Harris College is pleased to announce the names of the undergraduate students who have been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2022 semester. Congratulations to these students on this outstanding academic achievement!
Trinity Aycock of Monroe Earns President’s List Honor
Mathew Thompson of Monroe Earns President’s List Honor
Jacob Autry of Loganville Earns Dean’s List Honor
Jade Byfield of Loganville Earns Dean’s List Honor
Abigale Jones of Loganville Earns Dean’s List Honor
Austin Sever of Monroe Earns Dean’s List Honor
Morrighan Surrett of Monroe Earns Dean’s List Honor
Skyler Wolf of Monroe Earns Dean’s List Honor
