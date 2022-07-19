Young Harris College announces Spring 2022 Honors Lists

YOUNG HARRIS, GA (07/14/2022)– Young Harris College is pleased to announce the names of the undergraduate students who have been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2022 semester. Congratulations to these students on this outstanding academic achievement!

Trinity Aycock of Monroe Earns President’s List Honor

Mathew Thompson of Monroe Earns President’s List Honor

Jacob Autry of Loganville Earns Dean’s List Honor

Jade Byfield of Loganville Earns Dean’s List Honor

Abigale Jones of Loganville Earns Dean’s List Honor

Austin Sever of Monroe Earns Dean’s List Honor

Morrighan Surrett of Monroe Earns Dean’s List Honor

Skyler Wolf of Monroe Earns Dean’s List Honor

