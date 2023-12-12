Young Harris College Fall 2023 Dean’s List

YOUNG HARRIS, GA (12/12/2023)– Young Harris College President Dr. Drew L. Van Horn is pleased to announce that the following students have been named to the College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. Students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or better are eligible to be named to the Dean’s List.

Samuel Hall of Monroe (30655)

Samantha Preston of Social Circle (30025)

Skyler Wolf of Monroe (30655)

