Youth Elementary School Student Wins Online Art Competition

Artsonia.com, the world’s largest online collection of student art, recognizes student Connor Springer for winning artwork.

Loganville, GA — (May 2021) Youth Elementary School student Connor Springer is the proud winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting over 80 million pieces of student art.

Springer’s winning piece of art is below:

Springer received more than eleven hundred online votes for his winning art.

When asked how he felt when he found out he won Artist of the Week, Springer said, “excited.”

Springer’s teacher, Noelle Smith has been teaching art for more than three years.

“My favorite thing about my job is showing students just what they are capable of accomplishing,” Smith said.

When asked what it means to have a student recognized for their artistic achievement, Smith said, “I’m thrilled for my students to be able to experience the feeling of recognition and the knowledge that the care and effort put into their artwork is appreciated by others.”

Smith is one of the thousands of art teachers from over 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia lets family and friends of student artists create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art, and then gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom.

Artsonia developed Artist of the Week ten years ago as a way to encourage teachers to submit student artwork and engage the school and community to vote on and recognize students for their achievements. Every week, Artsonia selects 12 random submissions in each of four different age groups (PreK-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12) from artwork submitted the previous week. Voting is then open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.

Blick Art Materials generously donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and an individual $50 gift certificate to the student artist.

“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children’s artistic expressions,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “Artist of the week is a perfect way to get local schools, families and friends involved in the process of creating, recognizing and cherishing student art.”

For more information, visit artsonia.com.

About Artsonia

Artsonia is the world’s largest online collection of student art and a destination for thousands of art educators in over 100 countries worldwide. The website curates 80 million pieces of student art (and counting). Artsonia works with teachers to create online school art galleries and student art portfolios. Parents and relatives can view the art online, leave comments, and order keepsakes featuring the artwork. As part of its mission, Artsonia donates 20 percent of merchandise revenue directly back to local classrooms. Since 2000, it has donated more than $11 million.



A 2020 Common Sense Education Top Pick for Learning, Artsonia inspires students and promotes the sharing of art with its weekly Artist of the Week campaign and online gift shop — all while helping to fund local school art programs.