Zion Hill Cemetery seeks volunteers for the next two weekends to help with weeding and pruning

Volunteers are needed as organizers will like to give a historic tour of cemetery soon to the public. Help is needed with weeding and pruning.

Organizers will be at the historic Zion Hill Cemetery from 9 -11 on Saturday, July 22 and 29th, if it does not rain.

The cemetery is located behind the shopping center at 226 Alcovy Street, and they welcome all volunteers as we continue this important community stewardship project. They will be raking leaves, picking up limbs, removing invasive plants, and weed eating. (If you have a hard blade for your weed eater, you are asked to bring it, as there are areas that need that too.)

Bottled water and snacks are provided.

Email Elizabeth Jones at Landon6488@gmail.com with any questions. Volunteers are needed and will be appreciated.