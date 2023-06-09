Zion Hill Cemetery to have more volunteer cleanup days, Saturday June 10 and Monday, June 19

As was the case last year, volunteers at Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe will be out from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10, to continue the clean up of Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe.

“Additionally, we will have a clean-up and plant a few flowers on Juneteeth. We will be at the cemetery on Monday, June 19th from 10-12. Please join us,” said organizer of the project Elizabeth Jones. “We will be raking leaves, picking up limbs, removing invasive plants, and weed eating. The cemetery is located behind the shopping center at 226 Alcovy Street, and we welcome all volunteers as we continue this important stewardship project.”

Jones is leading the effort, and encouraging others in the community, to help recover and mark the graves in the Zion Hill African American cemetery in Monroe that has significant cultural and historic value. Jones began the project in 2019 when the cemetery, that houses the graves of early Monroe residents, was almost unseen hidden behind the old B & B Engine property off Alcovy Street. She began the effort, has solicited grants, worked in conjunction with other organizations and encouraged the community to get behind her, and the visible results now have the cemetery taking its rightful place in the community.

There is still, however, more work to do and the community is encouraged to continue helping in the effort.

Juneteenth (June Nineteenth) designates the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865. The troops took control of the state and ensured that all enslaved people were freed. The event came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday and it is now officially celebrated on June 19 every year.

Jones said bottled water and snacks will be provided. You can email Elizabeth Jones at Landon6488@gmail.com with any questions.