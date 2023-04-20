Zoltar Season 2 seeks background actors in Loganville for parade scenes

Scenes will begin Saturday and Sunday

Hylton Casting is seeking extras to make up the 350 parade-goers for exterior parade scenes for the filming of Zoltar Season 2 currently being filmed in Loganville. These extras will be required for the filming to take place beginning this week, April 22,23, and continuing 24, 25 and then again on April 29.

Click or tap on this link for information on how to apply and what will be required of you during the filming.

Main Street Loganville has been transformed into the City of Deerfield and the parade will take place in “Deerfield” during the winter. Click or tap on this link for examples of what outfits will be required for the scenes.