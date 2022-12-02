2022 Holiday Gift Guide from Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites

Contributed photo

ATLANTA, November 30, 2022 –- Skip the malls and cyber deals for thoughtful gifts inspired by nature and history. Georgia’s State Park System offers several options for presents that can be enjoyed long after the eggnog is gone. Learn more at GaStateParks.org.

For the Adventurer – Fit 37 lakes, seven waterfalls, three canyons and a swamp into one little stocking. Georgia State Park gift cards can be used on campsites, cabins, yurts, historic site admission, golf green fees, boat rentals, firewood, hiking sticks and more. Gift cards can be purchased at most park offices or online atGaStateParks.org/GiftCards.

For the Spontaneous Traveler – Enjoy unlimited parking at more than 40 Georgia State Parks like Amicalola Falls and Sweetwater Creek. Annual ParkPasses are just $50, and additional discounts are available for seniors 62 and older, active-duty military and veterans. Upgrade to a Combo Pass for just $85 to get admission to more than a dozen State Historic Sites as well. Buy online atGaStateParks.org/ThingsToKnow.

For the Historian – Squeeze 18 museums into one little card with a Historic Site Annual Pass. Perfect for Georgia newcomers, the pass is good for admission to Etowah Indian Mounds, Dahlonega Gold Museum, Roosevelt’s Little White House, Fort King George and numerous other locations spotlighting the state’s history. Passes may be purchased on GaStateParks.org/ThingsToKnow or at historic sites.

For Your Dog – If hiking trails get your dog’s tail wagging, treat him to Tails on Trails Club membership. The quest challenges you and your four-legged family member to explore 12 trails across Georgia. Members get a bragging-rights t-shirt and matching bandana. Finish all trails and get a certificate of completion to show off during your next trip to the dog park. To join, visit GaStateParks.com/TailsOnTrailsClub.

For the Outdoor Enthusiast – Most Georgia State Parks have gift shops where you can snag an ENO hammock, sweatshirt or warm blanket to snuggle in as cooler weather creeps upon us. While browsing, pick up gifts with hometown roots including Georgia Grown local honey, nature-themed books, hats, stickers and toys. Find locations on GaStateParks.org/Map.

For the Golfer – Save money while hitting the links with the Georgia State Parks Golf Pass. Benefits include 15% to 25% off green fees, plus 10% off accommodations, pro shop retail and lodge dining. The pass is $35 and can be purchased from any of the eight state park courses. Find locations onGaStateParks.org/Golfing.

For the Horse Lover — Equestrian Trail Annual Passes let your horse-owning friends ride for free at six Georgia State Parks, including A.H. Stephens and Watson Mill Bridge. Purchase online at GaStateParks.org/Equestrian.

For the Romantic – Surprise your sweetheart with a cabin, yurt or campsiteescape, far from the holiday hustle and bustle. From mountains to marshes, options include brand new yurts at Red Top Mountain, beautifully renovated cottages at Tugaloo and the 19th-century Burnham House at General Coffee. Reservations can be made at GaStateParks.org/Reservations.

