Gwinnett Police locate a homicide victim during a welfare check

A suspect has been named and GCPD seek assistance in locating him

(Lilburn, Ga., April 19, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in an alleged homicide at the Intown Suites in Lilburn overnigAccording to a press release, at about 1:45 am this morning, GCPD officers from the South Precinct responded to the Intown Suites to conduct a welfare check on Denzel Romanie,30, of Lilburn Officers located Romanie deceased inside the room he had been staying in. The medical examiner was called to the scene and located a gunshot wound on Romanie.

Homicide Detectives worked throughout the day, and developed enough probable cause to charge Tariq Strickland, 23, of Lilburn. Warrants have been obtained for Strickland for Aggravated Assault, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime.

At this time Strickland’s whereabouts are unknown and the motive for the homicide has not been determined.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 220032374