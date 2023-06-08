Update: One patient transported to the hospital in critical condition

Update: Walton County Fire Rescue report that fire personnel had to extricate one patient from one of the vehicles involved.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that patient is critical and being transported by Walton EMS to Piedmont Athens.

Georgia State Patrol is working the investigation. One lane remains blocked.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 7, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, that crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 11 and Mountain Creek Church Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said one lane is blocked.

Injuries are reported.

Avoid the area.