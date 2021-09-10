20 Years later: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Sept. 9, 2021) — Where were you 20 years ago during the September 11 terrorist attacks? It’s a question many may ask about one of the deadliest days in US history.

Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services wants people to reflect on the tragic events and remember the lives lost on 9/11 this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in front of the County’s Fallen Heroes Memorial.

Representatives from public safety agencies across Gwinnett will join members of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners to provide remarks and share personal stories — including a firsthand account from District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins.

The ceremony will also include a presentation of colors and a ceremonial wreath laying by a combined public safety honor guard.

Members of the public are welcomed to attend, and the service will also be streamed live on the department’s Facebook page @GwinnettFire.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial is located on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

