20th Annual Masters Car Club Show scheduled for Saturday, May 4

If you’re a classic car enthusiast, you may want to head to downtown Loganville this Saturday. The Master Car Club and the City of Loganville are hosting the 20th annual Classic Car Show from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May, 4, at 4384 Pecan Street. map

20th annual Masters Car Club Car Show to benefit the Almsprings Food Basket, a nonprofit food pantry for those in need. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per car with 30 different trophies awarded.

There will be music provided by a DJ as well as a raffle and food vendors. Public parking is available at Loganville FUMC and the empty lot at 210 Main St. For additional information on the event, call David Sparks at 404-725-4960.

