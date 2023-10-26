A total of 451 take part in first week of early voting in Walton County

More than 450 registered Walton County residents participated in advance voting during the first week. A total of 451 votes were cast from Monday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 21, Early and continues through Friday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m, until 5 p.m. each week day.

A second day of Saturday voting will be Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Lisa Clark, assistant director of Walton County elections, said 85 people voted on Monday, with 87 on Tuesday, 61 on Wednesday, 78 on Thursday, 74 on Friday and 66 on Saturday.

Early Voting is being held at the following locations:

•Felker Park, 725 S. Madison Avenue, Monroe

•Meridian park, 105 Generation Blvd., Loganville

•South Walton Community Room, 573 Fairway Drive, Socal Circle

There are contested races in Monroe, Loganville, Walnut Grove and Social Circle this year. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

