Aaron Nalepa of Monroe earns a BA from Emory & Henry College

EMORY, VA (07/19/2021)– Emory & Henry College congratulates the Class of 2021 on earning their degrees. Aaron Nalepa of Monroe has earned a BA from Emory & Henry College.

Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry College has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and ultimately the wider world.

Emory & Henry College is consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions. The College’s many accolades include the Presidential Award for Service Learning, the highest national recognition for community service and service learning; top tier recognition in Washington Monthly, USA Today, Newsweek and we are also listed among the top 40 schools in Colleges that Change Lives.