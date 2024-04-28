Advance voting begins in Walton County on Monday

Local candidates have been on the campaign trail for months and, beginning Monday, April 29, 2024, voters will start having their say.

Advance voting for the 2024 primary begins Monday across Walton County. The three-week early voting window will allow voters the chance to make their choices in important races such as sheriff and county chairman along with two seats on the Walton County Board of Education and the Board of Commissioners.

There will also be a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax proposal on the ballot.

The Town of Between will have a package sales referendum and Sunday sales of alcohol on the primary

ballot.

There are two contested non-partisan races for judgeships. John Barrow is challenging Andrew Pinson for a seat on the Supreme Court of Georgia and Jeff Davis and Tabitha Ponder are running to replace M. Yvette Miller as judge on the state Court of Appeals.

There is one contested race on the Democratic primary ballot. Lexy Doherty and Jessica Fore are running for the 10th Congressional District nomination. The winner will face Republican incumbent Mike Collins in November. Collins, who was elected in 2022, does not have primary opposition.

Advance voting will be offered at the following locations:

Felker Community Center, 725 S Madison Avenue, Monroe

Meridian Park, 105 Generation Blvd, Loganville

South Walton Community Room, 573 Fairplay Road, Social Circle

The 2024 primary date is Tuesday, May 21. The Walton Tribune has an in-depth voters guide covering all the contested races in this past weekend issue.

Click or tap on the links below for sample ballots:

Walton County Democratic General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

Walton County Republican General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

Walton County General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

