Advance voting the General Primary and Non-partisan Elections in the Gwinnett begin Monday

The General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election Day is on Tuesday, May 21. Registered voters can vote advance in person every day, including weekends, from April 29 to May 17 from 7:00am to 7:00pm at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections office in Lawrenceville and nine advance voting locations around the county.

Voting by mail is another option available for voters. You can request an absentee by mail ballot for the May 21 election now through Friday, May 10. To check the status of your voter registration, see a sample ballot, and find your polling location, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

La votación adelantada para las Elecciones Primarias Generales y Generales No Partidistas comienza el 29 de AbrilEl día de las Elecciones Primarias Generales y Generales No Partidistas es el Martes 21 de Mayo. Los votantes inscritos pueden votar por adelantado en persona todos los días, incluidos los fines de semana, del 29 de Abril al 17 de Mayo de 7:00am a 7:00pm en la oficina de Inscripción de Votantes y Elecciones de Gwinnett en Lawrenceville y nueve lugares de votación adelantada en todo el condado.

Votar por correo es otra opción disponible para los votantes. Puede solicitar una boleta de voto ausente por correo para las elecciones del 21 de Mayo desde ahora hasta el Viernes 10 de Mayo. Para verificar el estado de su inscripción de votante, ver una boleta de muestra y encontrar su lugar de votación, visite Mi página de votante de la Secretaría de Estado

To view a ballot specific to an individual voter, please visit the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website. The Secretary of State’s sample ballots are only available in English and Spanish.

View the consolidated sample ballots for the May 21 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election:

