Alexis Reid honored during College of Charleston S.A.I.L. Awards Ceremony

CHARLESTON, SC (04/24/2024)– Alexis Reid of Loganville, GA, was recently honored during the 2024 College of Charleston Student Achievement, Involvement and Leadership (S.A.I.L.) Awards.

Reid received the Top Cat from the Campus Recreation Services.

The College of Charleston S.A.I.L. Awards honor exceptional student leadership through the Division of Student Affairs, Residence Life, Campus Recreation, Student Life, and the Higdon Center for Student Leadership and Fraternity & Sorority Life.

