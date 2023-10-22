Annual Yellow River Trick or Treat Fall Festival to take place in Gwinnett County on Oct. 28

The annual Yellow River Trick or Treatment Fall Festival in Gwinnett County is back on Oct. 28, 2023.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you are invited to enjoy this free, family-oriented event that offers games, crafts, and informative exhibitors. The event also includes giveaways, food, touch-a-truck experiences, and tours of the Yellow River Water Reclamation Facility.

Attendees will have the chance to learn how water is reclaimed, cleaned, and returned to the environment.

The Yellow River Water Reclamation Facility is located at 858 Tom Smith Road in Lilburn.

