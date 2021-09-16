Avast, ye hearties! It’s Pirate Day in downtown Monroe Saturday

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our SEPTEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often! Pirate Day: September 18



Avast, ye hearties!

Monroe LOVES a fun day out, and thanks to our friends at On Stage Walton, our downtown is planning PIRATE DAY on September 18! Look for On Stage at the Farmers Market – telling stories and making crafts!



TREASURE HUNT

Here at MWCA, we’re planning a Treasure Hunt! START OUT here at MWCA and pick up your Treasure Map. Figure out the clues provided that will direct you to specific downtown shops where helpful maties will stamp your map. Turn your map in to us for a chance to win a Treasure Chest of art supplies. If you TALK LIKE A PIRATE, you’ll get a prize – a free Pirate Necklace (while supplies last)!



MAKE YOUR OWN PIRATE BEADED HAIR CLIP

Nancy will be here with a selection of beads and feathers to make your own dangle of beads – while supplies last!



PIRATE EGG HUNT

We’re holding another of our “egg hunts”: On Saturday morning (9/18), go hunting in downtown Monroe for clear, plastic “eggs” with a ticket inside. Bring the egg and ticket back to us here at MWCA to collect some pirate booty: a pottery doubloon made by Rebecca Braswell! PLEASE: One “egg” per family. We are open 10 am – 5 pm on Saturday. Please turn your egg in to the front desk in the gift gallery.



PAINT WITH CARLEE

Carlee will be back with a pirate-y parrot painting for the kids – $10. Drop in anytime between 10-2. She will have both some canvases with the parrot drawn in and some blank canvases – to-go kits, too!



BEADED BRACELETS WITH JULIE

Julie will be here with the 1000’s of beads and special pirate-y charms for you to make your own bracelets – $8 and up



PIRATE LOOT

Lots of loot made by our members – doubloon necklaces, skull & crossbones eye patches, shirts, backpack tags and felt pirate hat & hook sets!



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



MONTHLY CLASSES

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, Sept 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: cow!



JOURNALING SERIES

Introduction to Creative Bullet Journaling

NOTE: this class is a highly recommended prerequisite (but not required) to create your own journal and get you started

Saturday September 18 from 10:00 am – Noon



Journaling with Creative lettering and Doodles

Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 – 11 am



Journaling with Pictures, Stickers and Ephemera

Saturday October 2 from 10am-11am



Journaling with Stamps and Stencils

Saturday, October 16 10:00 am – Noon



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



Woodturning with Todd Tetterton: The Ikebana

Three times to choose from (note classes are filling quickly)Friday, Oct 22 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (SOLD OUT)



Saturday, Oct 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (ALMOST FULL)



Saturday, Oct 23 from 1:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.You must REGISTER by emailing Todd



WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am



Beginner Pottery next six week course begins on September 28 Register by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



MONROE MAKERS – free creative gathering

Thursdays from 1 – 3 — drop-in to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



UPCOMING IN OCTOBER – stay tuned for details to be posted soon! Quilting – make a Christmas table runnerDigital PhotographyOctober 9: Fall Fest, Saturday Soiree Workshops, Pop-up Shops



Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, October 2 from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons







FALL FEST OCTOBER 9

If you are an artist-member in our shop (or have been in the past) and would like to host a POP-UP SHOP on October 9 during the city-wide event – Fall Fest, let me know. You set up your own table outside, handle your own transactions and settle up with us at the end of the day for only 10% of your sales. No rental fee – what a deal!