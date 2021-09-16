Avast, ye hearties! It’s Pirate Day in downtown Monroe Saturday

|LOCAL SEPTEMBER A*R*T News
September 15, 2021 edition
GALLERY AND SHOP OPEN
Hours:
Tues – Thurs 11 – 5
Friday & Saturday 10 – 5
Sunday 1 – 5 pmView this email in your browser
|Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our SEPTEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often! Pirate Day: September 18
Avast, ye hearties!
Monroe LOVES a fun day out, and thanks to our friends at On Stage Walton, our downtown is planning PIRATE DAY on September 18! Look for On Stage at the Farmers Market – telling stories and making crafts!
TREASURE HUNT
Here at MWCA, we’re planning a Treasure Hunt! START OUT here at MWCA and pick up your Treasure Map. Figure out the clues provided that will direct you to specific downtown shops where helpful maties will stamp your map. Turn your map in to us for a chance to win a Treasure Chest of art supplies. If you TALK LIKE A PIRATE, you’ll get a prize – a free Pirate Necklace (while supplies last)!
FREE ACTIVITY
MAKE YOUR OWN PIRATE BEADED HAIR CLIP
Nancy will be here with a selection of beads and feathers to make your own dangle of beads – while supplies last!
FREE ACTIVITY
PIRATE EGG HUNT
We’re holding another of our “egg hunts”: On Saturday morning (9/18), go hunting in downtown Monroe for clear, plastic “eggs” with a ticket inside. Bring the egg and ticket back to us here at MWCA to collect some pirate booty: a pottery doubloon made by Rebecca Braswell! PLEASE: One “egg” per family. We are open 10 am – 5 pm on Saturday. Please turn your egg in to the front desk in the gift gallery.
PAINT WITH CARLEE
Carlee will be back with a pirate-y parrot painting for the kids – $10. Drop in anytime between 10-2. She will have both some canvases with the parrot drawn in and some blank canvases – to-go kits, too!
BEADED BRACELETS WITH JULIE
Julie will be here with the 1000’s of beads and special pirate-y charms for you to make your own bracelets – $8 and up
PIRATE LOOT
Lots of loot made by our members – doubloon necklaces, skull & crossbones eye patches, shirts, backpack tags and felt pirate hat & hook sets!
FUN!!!!
Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
MONTHLY CLASSES
SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, Sept 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: cow!
JOURNALING SERIES
Introduction to Creative Bullet Journaling
NOTE: this class is a highly recommended prerequisite (but not required) to create your own journal and get you started
Saturday September 18 from 10:00 am – Noon
Journaling with Creative lettering and Doodles
Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 – 11 am
Journaling with Pictures, Stickers and Ephemera
Saturday October 2 from 10am-11am
Journaling with Stamps and Stencils
Saturday, October 16 10:00 am – Noon
Walton Writers events
Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
Woodturning with Todd Tetterton: The Ikebana
Three times to choose from (note classes are filling quickly)Friday, Oct 22 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (SOLD OUT)
Saturday, Oct 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (ALMOST FULL)
Saturday, Oct 23 from 1:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.You must REGISTER by emailing Todd
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.
Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery next six week course begins on September 28 Register by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HERE
MONROE MAKERS – free creative gathering
Thursdays from 1 – 3 — drop-in to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!
UPCOMING IN OCTOBER – stay tuned for details to be posted soon! Quilting – make a Christmas table runnerDigital PhotographyOctober 9: Fall Fest, Saturday Soiree Workshops, Pop-up Shops
Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, October 2 from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons
FALL FEST OCTOBER 9
If you are an artist-member in our shop (or have been in the past) and would like to host a POP-UP SHOP on October 9 during the city-wide event – Fall Fest, let me know. You set up your own table outside, handle your own transactions and settle up with us at the end of the day for only 10% of your sales. No rental fee – what a deal!
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021. In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations.
Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
Thank you, again, to these awesome local businesses and church. Click on each photo/logo for links to their websites.
|Check out our website … and calendar
Find YOUR joy by volunteering here! Our next Volunteer Orientation is Saturday, October 2 at 1pm. You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways!
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.
*** Call for Entries – our next show that will be open for entries is our annual MEMBERS SHOW in January 2022 ***
Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.
We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!
Also check out our friends at Walton Writers and On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.