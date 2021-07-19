Back to School Giveaway in Gwinnett on July 24

All Gwinnett County public school students start school on Aug. 4, with a staggered start for in- person learning. The staggered start is as follows

Students in grades K, 1, 6, and 9, and students with special needs who are served in a small group will start in-person learning on Aug. 4, with all other students participating in digital learning at home.

with all other students participating in digital learning at home. On Aug. 5, students in grades 2, 3, 7, and 10 will start in-person learning, with remaining students in digital learning at home.

students in grades 2, 3, 7, and 10 will start in-person learning, with remaining students in digital learning at home. On Aug. 9, students in grades 4, 5, 8, 11, and 12 will start in-person learning. (Students who opted out of in-person learning will begin digital learning on Aug. 4.)

In order to help prepare students to return to school, the Gwinnett County Government is partnering with Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity for a community fair and back-to-school giveaway on Saturday, July 24. The event will take place from 9:00 am to noon at Best Friend Park in Norcross.

Students are invited to enjoy free food and fun activities, and meet Gwinnett County government employees who serve you every day. The first 50 kids are guaranteed to receive a free backpack filled with school supplies!



In addition, the Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments will be onsite administering free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary. Best Friend Park is located at 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.