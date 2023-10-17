Battle of the Burgers in Monroe scheduled for this Saturday

File photo from 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands

Event usually sells out quickly so those going may want to register as soon as possible

One of the most fun fall events in Walton County is the battle to find the best burger around will be back on from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. At the 5th Annual Walton County Chamber of Commerce Battle of the Burgers for $25 you can taste the burgers and decide which one you think should be crowned Walton County’s Best Burger!

The event takes place on North Lumpkin Street, Monroe, GA 30655

Registration is open until 10/20/23 at noon (EST)

You can purchase Your Tickets Here!

This is a great, fun event for the Walton County community featuring local restaurants battling for the title of the BEST BURGER! Ticket price includes samples from all competing restaurants, sample from Southern Brewery, 2 ounce sample from The Wine Wagon, tailgating with the major sponsor Pinnacle Bank. Inside the brewery, bottled water, soft drinks, live music and FUN! Only 350 total tickets are sold.

To purchase a tasting ticket(s), click Registration Option above and then Battle of the Burgers Tasting Ticket. Tickets are $25.00.

To purchase a tshirt(s), click Registration Option above and then select your shirt by size. Tshirts are $15 (2X $18).

