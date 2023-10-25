Be seen on Halloween: Stay safe this Halloween with Georgia DOT’s travel forecast and safety tips

Responsibility for safety extends to both drivers and pedestrians.



ATLANTA, GA – Halloween is just around the corner, bringing a large number of pedestrians to local neighborhoods this weekend and on Tuesday, October 31 for trick or treating. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is proactively sharing anticipated rush hour travel forecasts for October 31 for interstates and surface streets around metro Atlanta so drivers can adjust their Halloween plans accordingly. This year’s forecast focuses on historic data trends and safe travel tips from previous Halloween years to ensure everyone’s safety during the festivities.



Georgia DOT anticipates heavy traffic beginning around noon – 8 p.m. Friday, October 27 on metro Atlanta interstates, travelers are urged to prepare to add 30 – 45 minutes of travel time. These predictions are based on Halloween travel volumes from 2021 and 2022.

Traffic Hotspots:

Interstates:

4 – 5 p.m.: 1-285 west at GA 400 AND I-285 south (counterclockwise) at I-20 west

3 – 7 p.m.: typical travel times with moderate traffic

Surface Streets:

2 – 5 p.m.: Downtown Atlanta, East Atlanta

3 – 5 p.m.: Buckhead, Northeast Atlanta

4 – 6 p.m.: Northwest Atlanta, West Atlanta

2 – 7 p.m.: South Atlanta

Georgia DOT expects afternoon congestion October 28 between noon and 6 p.m., due to Halloween weekend activities.



Tips for a Safe Halloween:

For drivers:

Slow down and keep an eye out for pedestrians, especially in residential areas.

Keep your attention on the road and your surroundings by eliminating distractions.

For those who’ve been drinking or plan to drink; designate sober drivers and walking buddies and be prepared to call a taxi or rideshare service to get home safely.

For pedestrians:

Use a flashlight while walking at night.

Always walk on a sidewalk if one is available.

See and be Seen. Make sure drivers see you and stop before walking in front of a vehicle.

Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision.

Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Decorate costumes with reflective tape and have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights.

Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Don’t let friends or family walk alone after drinking. Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

Use 511GA as a resource

Plan – Expect increased traffic on your usual route during Halloween night. Utilize the 511GA app to explore alternative routes.

Monitor Traffic Incidents – Halloween night, like any other night, can experience various road incidents. Stay informed about local traffic issues using the 511GA app. The service operates 24/7. Dial 511 for roadside assistance and additional travel information. In the event you need roadside assistance, stay in your vehicle buckled up until assistance arrives.

Activate Drive Mode –the “do not disturb” feature on your phone to help motorists stay focused for navigating nights with heavy pedestrian traffic. Avoid distractions and ensure safe driving by eliminating phone usage.

Georgia DOT’s SEE & BE SEEN campaign emphasizes the shared responsibility between motorists and pedestrians. Walkers and drivers are urged to pay attention, ensuring a safe Halloween for everyone. For further information, visit the Georgia DOT’s official www.dot.ga.gov.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

