Big Jump in support of ESP scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport

The Big Jump fall festival is from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon

On Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 you can experience the thrill of a lifetime by skydiving or cheering on those jumping while enjoying the Fall Festival- all to support ESP’s mission. Enjoy skydiving, games, hot air balloon rides, a costume parade, food trucks, airplane rides for participants, and so much more.

The Annual Big Jump is a day-long skydiving fundraiser to benefit ESP (Extra Special People). The annual event takes place at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Monroe-Walton Airport every year and the proceeds are used to support the ESP summer camp. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22.

Big Jump is a day-long event that begins at 10 a.m. with the first jump and runs until 6 p.m. The day is a fun community event with food, fun and a positive experience for all who attend. The jumpers spend months leading up to the festival raising funds for the event. Then at the completion of their fundraising, they celebrate with skydiving.

Promo preview from a previous ESP Big Jump event at the airport in Monroe

ESP began in Watkinsville, Georgia in 1986 as one week of summer camp for 21 participants and since then has grown to serve 900 participants and their families from 39 counties in Georgia, and 16 families from out of state! The vision is for “a world where every person, of every ability, in every community has universal access to transformative experiences.”

According to the ESP website, the Big Jump was the brainchild of Laura Whitaker, M. Ed., who began her relationship with Extra Special People, Inc. by working as a counselor and, subsequently, a leadership team member in 2003 and then director in 2004 after the founder, Martha Whyllie passed away. For many years, former Georgia coach Vince Dooley and his grandson, who is special needs, participated in the events and actually jumped.

Find out more about the event at this link or just stop by the Monroe-Walton County Airport on Oct. 22 and show your support in person.

Event date : Oct 22, 2023

Skydiving : 8:30 a.m. – Sundown

Fall Festival : 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Phone number : +1(706) 769-9333

Location : Skydive Monroe

Wristbands for the Big Jump Festival are available for purchase at this link for the community – ESP families are welcome to attend free of cost. The cost to the community is $5 + $2.18 fee per ticket.

