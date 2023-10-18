Breaking: 3 juveniles arrested in Oct. 2 murder in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Oct. 17, 2023) The City of Monroe Police Department reports that it has arrested three juveniles and charged them with felony murder and other crimes in connection with the double shooting on Oct. 2 that resulted in the death of Dameon Johnson, 19. Their names have not been released at this time since they are juveniles.

MPD thanked the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton County District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and assistance in this case.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anybody with information is urged to contact the MPD at 770-267-7576.

Initial Story

One man died as a result of the incident

MONROE, GA (Oct. 3, 2023) City of Monroe Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a double shooting incident in Tanglewood in Monroe overnight that resulted in the death of one of the victims.

According to the MPD, police were called to Tanglewood regarding the discharging of gunshots just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. While en route, a 911 call came in regarding a call from North Broad Street near G.W. Carver Drive about gunshot victims on location.

Police arrived to find two individuals who had been shot multiple times. They have been identified as Dameon Johnson, 19, and Cody Hall, 18. Police rendered first aid and the victims were transported to Piedmont Athens but Johnson subsequently died as a result of his injuries.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department.

