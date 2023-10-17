Breaking: Car chase from Barrow County ends in Loganville when suspect crashes

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 16, 2023) A chase from Barrow County ended when the suspect crashed into a tree in Loganville.

According to Brett Fowler, Loganville public information officer, Loganville police were assisting the Barrow County sheriff’s office and Walton County Sheriff’s Office in a chase involving the driver who ran from a traffic stop in Barrow County. Fowler said the call came in at about 4 p.m. today.

“The suspect made his way up Highway 81 from Barrow County and was stopped when he crashed into a tree at CS Floyd Road and Fair Street in Loganville,” Fowler said.

According to Fowler, Barrow County law enforcement was in pursuit of the suspect, who was making his way up Highway 81 from Barrow County into Walton County toward the City of Loganville. Both Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Loganville Police Department were advised that the suspect was headed their way and were in the process of trying to deploy spike strips. The suspect, however, was moving so fast that he got into the city before the spikes could be deployed.

Fowler said the suspect crossed Highway 20 onto C.S. Floyd Road and attempted a hard left onto Fair Street where he crashed into the tree. He was subsequently taken into custody. Officials say a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Fowler said any resulting charges will come from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. Georgia State Patrol is working the crash due to it resulting from a chase.

