WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 26, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 2:34 p.m. that crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road. One eastbound lane is currently shut down.

“One criticalbut non life-threatening injury is reported,” League said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Walton EMS.

