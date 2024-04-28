Breaking: Fatal crash Sunday morning shuts down Hwy 78

Man and woman on a Trike motorcycle did not survive the crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 28, 2024) – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Commander SFC Richard Thacker reported that two people died in a crash involving a trike motorcycle and a Chevrolet towing a trailing that occurred a little before noon on Sunday, April 28.

“At approximately 1145 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Department requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate a fatal crash on Georgia 10 at its intersection with Youth Monroe Road. GSP investigation revealed the following: A black Harley-Davidson Trike was traveling east on Georgia 10 approaching its intersection with Youth Monroe Road. A white Chevrolet 2500 towing a utility trailer was stopped on Youth Monroe Road and was attempting to turn left onto Georgia 10. The Chevrolet 2500 failed to yield to the Harley-Davidson Trike as entered Georgia 10, at which time, the Harley-Davidson Trike struck the driver side of the Chevrolet 2500,” Thacker reported. “The impact caused the Chevrolet 2500 to turn over onto its driver’s side.”

Thacker said both riders on the Harley-Davidson trike did not survive their injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet 2500 was not injured.

The two people on the trike who died have been identified as Daniel and Melissa Miller of Monroe. Their next of kin have been notified.

