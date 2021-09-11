Breaking: Federal agents are conducting an investigation in a Loganville neighborhood

Neighbors in the Huntington Ridge neighborhood in Loganville report that FBI and ATF agents have been on the scene at a home in the neighborhood for several hours. Local authorities, however, have declined to comment other than to say they are assisting in a federal warrant.

“We cannot comment on it as it is an active federal investigation,” City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said. He did, however, confirm that it is not related to bomb threats that were made Sept. 8 on Loganville Ford and Victory Baptist School.

No other information is available at this time.