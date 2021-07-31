Breaking: Walton County Board Chairman says Church Street location is ‘off the table’ for public safety complex

The Walton County Board of Commissioners announced Friday afternoon that the controversial Church Street location is no longer under consideration for the new public safety complex. After meeting with Monroe Mayor John Howard, Walton County BOC Chairman David Thompson said the two officials have decided to look at alternative locations for the complex.

“After further consideration, I have made the decision to move the public safety complex away from Church Street,” Thompson said in a press release, add that this decision came after careful consideration of the citizen’s concerns and after consultation with the current landowner. “My goal has always been to locate the public safety complex near the courthouse for the safety of the deputies who transport prisoners and to reduce travel for county judicial employees.”

This decision comes after a large crowd turned out at a meeting called by the Monroe City Council to record its disapproval of the Church Street location.