City of Monroe has many current job postings, including for an accountant, call center technician and an IT tech and a pump lift/station mechanic

09/14/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe has several current job postings including for an accountant, a call center technician, a systems IT tech

Police Officer/PatrolmanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Police OfficerOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Water Distribution ServicemanOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon firefighter.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
ASL DriverOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon ASL DriverOpen Until FilledView Details
CATV/Telecommunications TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon CATV & Telecommunications TechnicianOpen Until FilledView Details
Call Center TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Call Center TechnicianOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Treatment Plant OperatorOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Water Treatment Plant OperatorOpen Until FilledView Details
Systems Technician/ITOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Systems Technician/ITOpen Until FilledView Details
AccountantOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon AccountantOpen Until FilledView Details
Pump/Lift Station MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Pump/Lift Station MechanicOpen Until FilledView Details

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply