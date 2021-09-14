City of Monroe has many current job postings, including for an accountant, call center technician and an IT tech and a pump lift/station mechanic

The City of Monroe has several current job postings including for an accountant, a call center technician, a systems IT tech
|Police Officer/Patrolman
|Police Officer
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf
|Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property Custodian
|Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property Custodian
|Water Distribution Serviceman
|Water Distribution Serviceman
|Firefighter
|firefighter.pdf
|ASL Driver
|ASL Driver
|CATV/Telecommunications Technician
|CATV & Telecommunications Technician
|Call Center Technician
|Call Center Technician
|Water Treatment Plant Operator
|Water Treatment Plant Operator
|Systems Technician/IT
|Systems Technician/IT
|Accountant
|Accountant
|Pump/Lift Station Mechanic
|Pump/Lift Station Mechanic
