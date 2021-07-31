City of Monroe is hiring

07/30/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe have several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on July 30, 2021. Please not they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Title Status Files Closing Date View 
Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen Until Filled View Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Water Distribution ServicemanOpen Until Filled View Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon firefighter.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Warehouse ManagerOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Warehouse ManagerOpen Until Filled View Details
ASL DriverOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon ASL DriverOpen Until Filled View Details
Police Officer/PatrolmanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Police OfficerOpen Until Filled View Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply