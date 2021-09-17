COVID-19: Cases and hospitalizations begin to drop but deaths remain high in Georgia and local area

Georgia 174; Gwinnett 5; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 156 2021. Georgia is reporting 174 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,954 – That is 30 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,564 cumulative (970 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 263 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 274.5)

Testing 20.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (20.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 122,053 – That is 362 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,568 cumulative (570 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,214 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past 24 hours (125 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (12.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,177,656 – that is 4,103 more cases were reported plus 1,954 Antigen positive cases for a total of 6,057 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 77,367 – That’s 249 more hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,501 cumulative. That is 33 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 21,143 – That is 174 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,104,935 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,092,521 Antigen tests have been performed and 617,467 antibody tests. That is 34,282 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,172,804 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 305,871 (9.9%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 151,687 (24.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 4,438 12.9 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.