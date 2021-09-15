COVID-19: Georgia 101; Gwinnett 2 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Georgia is reporting 101 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County one more death reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,870 – That is 141 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,476 cumulative (980 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 260 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 271.4)

Testing 21.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (21.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 121,288 – That is 417 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,479 cumulative (578 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,206 – That’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours (124.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (12.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,169,437 – that is 4,840 more cases were reported plus 2,714 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,554 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 76,860 – That’s 560 more hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,416 cumulative. That is 54 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 20,806 – That is 101 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,036,609 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,035,920 Antigen tests have been performed and 614,890 antibody tests. That is 32,288 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,163,516 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 302,543 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 150,288 (24.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 5,090, 17,2 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.