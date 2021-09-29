COVID-19: Georgia 107; Gwinnett 4 and Walton 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Georgia is reporting 107 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,457 – That is 30 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,089 cumulative (611 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 273 – that’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 284.9)

Testing 15.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (15.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –126,274 – That is 288 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,003 cumulative (512 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,254 – That’s 4 more death reported in the past 24 hours (129.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (10.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,216,039– that is 2,483 more cases were reported plus 1,539 Antigen positive cases for a total of 4,022 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 80,383 – That’s 528 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,799 cumulative. That is 30 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 22,228 – That is 107 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,473,726 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,277,463 Antigen tests have been performed and 632,065 antibody tests. That is 26,390 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,214,257 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 315,920 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 160,212 (25.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 3,161 12.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.