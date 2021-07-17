COVID-19: Georgia 12; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021. Georgia is reporting 12 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting 1 more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,814 – That is 6 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,280 cumulative (75 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 4.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (4.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 104,136 – That is 78 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,723 cumulative (77 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (2.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 910,556 – that is 652 more cases were reported over the weekend plus 506 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 1,158 cases reported over in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,221 – That is 14 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 65,992 – That’s 77 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,617 – That is 12 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,281,042 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,322,873 Antigen tests have been performed and 550,834 antibody tests. That is 9,077 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 883,438 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 213,093 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 115,700 (21%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 572, 6.3 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.