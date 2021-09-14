COVID-19: Georgia 128; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 3 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monfay, Sept. 13, 2021. Georgia is reporting 128 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County three more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,729 632 – That is 97 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,329 cumulative (901 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 259 – that’s 3 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 270.3)

Testing 20.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (20.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 120,871 – That is 1,009 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,446 cumulative (586 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,204 – That’s 3more death reported over the weekend (124 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 13.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (13.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,164,634 – that is 13,292 more cases were reported plus 3,187 Antigen positive cases for a total of 16,479 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 76,300 – That’s 372 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 12,362 cumulative. That is 36 more ICU admissions reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 20,705 – That is 128 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 11,004,321 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,011,475 Antigen tests have been performed and 614,443 antibody tests. That is 104,403 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,158,426 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 300,226 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 150,028 (24.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 17,2 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.