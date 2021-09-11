COVID-19: Georgia 128; Gwinnett County 1 and Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Georgia is reporting 128 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,632 – That is 45 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,181 cumulative (964 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 256 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 264.1)

Testing 21.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (21.5% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 119,862 – That is 416 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,342 cumulative (578 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,201 – That’s 51more death reported in the past 24 hours (123.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.9% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,151,432 – that is 6,573 more cases were reported plus 2,100 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,673 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 75,925 – That’s 226 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,326 cumulative. That is 41 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 20,581 – That is 128 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,899,918 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,977,950 Antigen tests have been performed and 608,185 antibody tests. That is 50,788 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,140,495 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 297,304 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 147,457 (24.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 7,532 14.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.