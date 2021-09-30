COVID-19: Georgia 129; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Georgia is reporting 129 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,509 – That is 52 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,143 cumulative (608 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 273 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 284.9)

Testing 14.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (14.9% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –126,908 – That is 734 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,068 cumulative (537 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,258 – That’s 4 more death reported in the past 24 hours (129.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (10.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,219,318– that is 3,367 more cases were reported plus 1,320 Antigen positive cases for a total of 4,687 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 80,648 – That’s 265 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,828 cumulative. That is 29 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 22,354 – That is 129 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,473,726 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,297,862 Antigen tests have been performed and 632,666 antibody tests. That is 41,278 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,217,896 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 316,893 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 160,570 (25.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 3,639 88 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.