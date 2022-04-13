COVID-19: Georgia 15; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, April 12 2022. Georgia is reporting 15 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,835 – That is 1 less case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,835 cumulative (71 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 387 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 403.9)

Testing 1.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.8 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,849 – That is 47 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,402 cumulative (158 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,745 – That’s one more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (179.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (2.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,942,592– that is 409 more cases reported plus 215 Antigen positive cases for a total of 624 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 111,229 – That’s 76 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,833 cumulative, that is 2 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,343 – That is 15 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,642,170 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,124,843 antigen tests have been performed and 738,958 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,166,538 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 565,488 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 234,150 (31.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 10,704 Molecular tests were reported with 311 (2.9 %) positive.