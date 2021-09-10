COVID-19: Georgia 155; Gwinnett 5; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Georgia is reporting 155 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County one more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,587 – That is 112 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,181 cumulative (1041 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 254 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 264.1)

Testing 22.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (22.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 119,446 – That is 435 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,300 cumulative (587 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,200 – That’s 5 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (123.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 13.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (13.2% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,144,884 – that is 4,829 more cases were reported plus 2,996 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,825 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 75,702 – That’s 488 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,285 cumulative. That is 28 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 20,453 – That is 155 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,849,130 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,952,178 Antigen tests have been performed and 608,185 antibody tests. That is 33,054 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,132,963 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 295,707 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 146,460 (24.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 5,194 15.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.