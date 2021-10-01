COVID-19: Georgia 157; Gwinnett County 4; Walton 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Georgia is reporting 157 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,548 – That is 39 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,184 cumulative (616 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 276 – that’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 288.1)

Testing 12.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (12.7% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –127,532 – That is 624 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,132 cumulative (566 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,264 – That’s 4 more death reported in the past 24 hours (130.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (10.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,223,189– that is 3,922 more cases were reported plus 1,216 Antigen positive cases for a total of 5,138 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 80,888 – That’s 240 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,860 cumulative. That is 32 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 22,483 – That is 157 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,574,646 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,316,813 Antigen tests have been performed and 633,880 antibody tests. That is 59,642 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,222,346 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 317,656 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 161,377 (25.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 4,450 9.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.