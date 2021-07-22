COVID-19: Georgia 16; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Georgia is reporting 8 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,863 – That is 22 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,338 cumulative (107 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 6.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (6.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 104,578 – That is 138 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,769 cumulative (113 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (4.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 914,984 – that is 1,258 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours plus 1,093 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 2,351 over the past 24 hours

ICU admissions – 11,271 – That is 13 more admissions reported over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 66,175 – That’s 78 more hospitalizations reported over the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,644 – That is 16 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,338,216 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,347,059, Antigen tests have been performed and 552,659 antibody tests. That is 11,786 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 887,542 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 215,569 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 116,930 (21.1%) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the past 24 hours, 940, 8.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.