COVID-19: Georgia 166; Gwinnett 2; Walton 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Georgia is reporting 166 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,924 – That is 54 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,532 cumulative (986 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 262 – that’s 2 more deatha reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 271.4)

Testing 21.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (21.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 121,691 – That is 403 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,531 cumulative (577 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,209 – That’s 3 more death reported in the past 24 hours (124.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (12.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,173,,584 – that is 4,227 more cases were reported plus 2,265 Antigen positive cases for a total of 6,492 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 77,118 – That’s 258 more hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,468 cumulative. That is 52 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 20,971 – That is 166 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,070 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,035,920 Antigen tests have been performed and 615,760 antibody tests. That is 34,044 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,168,366 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 304,415 (9.9%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 150,684 (24.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 4850, 14.26 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.