COVID-19: Georgia 18; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Georgia is reporting 18 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,837 – That is 2 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,837 cumulative (39 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 387 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 403.9)

Testing 1.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.8 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,903 – That is 54 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,408 cumulative (68 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,746 – That’s one more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (179.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (2.02% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,943,071– that is 524 more cases reported plus 196 Antigen positive cases for a total of 720 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 111,309 – That’s 80 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,846 cumulative, that is 13 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,359 – That is 18 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,656,155 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,128,721 antigen tests have been performed and 739,108 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,167,006 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 565,601 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 234,254 (31.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 13,976 Molecular tests were reported with 468 (3.3 %) positive.