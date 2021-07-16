COVID-19: Georgia 19; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Georgia is reporting 19 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett and Walton County are reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,808 – That is 13 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,280 cumulative (71 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 3.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (3.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 105,058 – That is 86 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,716 cumulative (73 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,134 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (2.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 909,937 – that is 891 more cases were reported over the weekend plus 549 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 1,440 cases reported over in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,207 – That is 29 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 65,845 – That’s 62 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,607 – That is 18 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,271,965 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,317,927 Antigen tests have been performed and 550,219 antibody tests. That is 13,394 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 882,866 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 212,713 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 115,309 (21%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 598, 4.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.