COVID-19: Georgia 20; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, April 11, 2022. Georgia is reporting 20 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,836 – That is 1 more case reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,836 cumulative (72 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 387 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 403.9)

Testing 1.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.9 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,802 – That is 109 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,398 cumulative (159 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,745 – That’s one more deaths reported over the weekend (179.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,942,228– that is 1,022 more cases reported plus 263 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,285 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 111,153 – That’s 109 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 15,831 cumulative, that is 13 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 31,331 – That is 20 more deaths reported over the weekend.

*A total of 17,631,475 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,108,548 antigen tests have been performed and 738,924 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,166,227 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 565,324 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 234,124 (31.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 32,072 Molecular tests were reported with 1,009 (3.1 %) positive.