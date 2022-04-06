COVID-19: Georgia 26; Gwinnett 0; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday April 6, 2022. Georgia is reporting 26 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,831 – That is 1 less case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,785 cumulative (71 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 386 – that’s 1 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 402.9)

Testing 1.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.9 % (1.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 207,603 538 – That is 65 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,377 cumulative (152 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,738 – That’s one more death reported in the past 24 hours (179 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

*Confirmed cases – 1,940,541– that is 402 more cases reported plus 198 Antigen positive cases for a total of 600 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 110,900 – That’s 82 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,804cumulative, that is 12 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 31,241 – That is 26 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

*A total of 17,571,882 PCR/Molecular tests and 6,083,960 antigen tests have been performed and 737,638 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,164,525 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 564,875 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 233,090 (31.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 21,626 Molecular tests were reported with 357 (1.7 %) positive.